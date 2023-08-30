ROCKWALL, Texas (KXAN) — Former Disney actor Mitchel Musso, who was arrested over the weekend in Texas, has denied the allegations against him in a new interview.

Musso, known for his role as Oliver in “Hannah Montana,” was arrested by Rockwall police Saturday and charged with public intoxication and theft, in addition to other charges listed in jail records online.

KXAS-TV in Dallas reported the Rockwall Police Department responded to a disturbance at a hotel around 7:15 p.m. Saturday and were told that an individual — identified later as Musso — who “appeared drunk” had entered the hotel, got a bag of chips and started eating them.

When he was asked to pay for the chips, the man became “verbally abusive” and left without paying, the news outlet reported. Musso’s total bail for the public intoxication and theft charges was $1,000, and the bail for his other charges was about $1,080, records showed.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Musso called the situation “a misunderstanding.”

“I was absolutely not drunk or drinking, and there was 100% no theft. It’s unfortunate,” he told the outlet.

Recounting the situation to EW, Musso said he had returned to the hotel with friends from a boat to get more snacks. He described the hotel employee as “agitated,” adding that they took the chips from his hand.

The hotel employee allegedly told Musso to get out and threatened to call the police.

“I was the one who was being verbally abused and also harassed,” Musso said, according to EW. “Someone ripping something out of your hand is not the most polite manners to have in this situation.”

He continued, saying more than a dozen officers responded to the hotel. According to Musso, he was ultimately taken into custody for traffic warrants connected to unpaid tickets from 2019.

The hotel’s manager declined to comment on the incident but said Musso “can say whatever he wants to say.”

Musso was released after a night in jail and posting bond, EW reported.