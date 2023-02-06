(WHNT) — It is once again time to take your finances into account and perhaps pay up to Big Brother at the IRS.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the Internal Revenue Service was able to begin a free online program for those who qualify.

The IRS says its process is easy and safe, and there is no cost to you for a federal return.

IRS Free File

Taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 can use the IRS Free File service.

There are two different free options including Guided Tax Preparation with software to help calculate all the tax math, and Fillable Forms where you do all the work yourself.

Once submitted, taxpayers can use the Where’s My Refund? link on the IRS website to know when they can expect their refund to hit their bank account.

Members of the armed forces and qualifying veterans can file their federal tax return and up to three state tax returns for free electronically using MilTax, a Department of Defense program.

The IRS also used IRA funds to hire thousands of customer service staff to answer the phones, making sure taxpayers get the help they need. The technology upgrades to their systems are allowing them to offer automated support as well as live phone assistance.

The IRS opened 361 staffed Taxpayer Assistance Centers to give in-person support to Americans nationwide. The centers are located across the country and offer free tax help.

Find a Tax Assistance Center near you:

Taxpayers who e-file a tax return without any issues and choose direct deposit should receive their refund within 21 days of the date they file.

Federal returns are due by April 18, 2023.