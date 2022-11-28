DENVER (KDVR) — Frontier Airlines announced that it is no longer offering customer service over the phone. Instead, the Colorado-based budget airline will switch entirely to online-based interactions.

The customer service options will now be accessible through its website, social media, text messages or WhatsApp.

When a customer calls the old line, NPR reports they now hear a recorded message directing them to other methods of contact.

A spokesperson for Frontier said this will allow for quicker responses, as chat agents can help three people or more at a time. Frontier told Nexstar’s KDVR that the average guest request can be completed within 15 to 20 minutes.

The change comes as long hold times on customer service phone lines caused problems for fliers primarily over the summer when the airline experienced a surge in cancellations and delays.

Frontier Airlines sent KDVR this statement: