OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — ACE Adventures Resort was home to over five hundred girl scouts this week. Troops from nineteen different states came to West Virginia for some outdoor activities.

The girl scout motto is “be prepared” and the scouts at ACE Adventures were prepared to have some fun in the sun!

Over five hundred scouts headed to the resort for a biennial experience. The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council hosted the event.

The Black Diamond Council serves nearly 5,300 scouts in West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland.

Activities for the week include whitewater rafting, ziplining, trekking through a mud obstacle challenge course, rock climbing, kayaking, and much more.

Girl scouts also have the opportunity to earn badges during their stay!

“We had the opportunity to earn water badges. Yeah, it was really fun, and we got to make terrariums and things too,” said Chelsey Jones, a Girl Scout from Columbus Ohio.

Available programming opportunities will allow girls to learn how programmers solve problems as part of the ‘Think Like a Programmer’ program.

“It is really exciting for girls to have this opportunity. Some scouts here that aren’t used to a place like West Virginia. To be in the mountains is a really amazing opportunity for them,” said Beth Casey, the CEO of the Black Diamond Council.

Scouts tested their courage on highwire obstacle courses and fought against rapids while rafting.

The ACE Adventures trip is a popular getaway for Girl Scouts across the nation.