HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KIAH) – A unit of a prison in Huntsville, Texas, caught fire early Friday morning, prompting the evacuation of all inmates.

The state prison, nicknamed “The Walls,” caught fire about 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, when heavy smoke was first reported. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from one unit of the historic prison.

All 655 inmates were evacuated from the unit to another facility and were accounted for.

While the fire at the state facility has been contained, there was no word on where it started or the cause. The fire marshal was investigating.

“This is pretty significant so it will take some time,” said Huntsville Fire Chief Greg Mathis.

No injuries have been reported.