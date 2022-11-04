NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the New Orleans Police Department asked for the public’s help locating suspect(s) accused of stealing a car with an infant inside of it in a Lakeview neighborhood.

The NOPD said the incident happened around 7 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Investigators believe that the occupant of a white Dodge Charger exited the vehicle and entered the victim’s vehicle, which was a Ford F-350, at the intersection of Fleur De Lis and 20th Street.

“You must remember to remove your keys from the car and secure the vehicle whenever you’re not inside the vehicle,” said Captain Wayne DeLarge, of NOPD’s Third District.

Shortly after receiving reports of the incident, the NOPD found the F-350 at the intersection of Louisville and French streets with an infant inside. The infant was unharmed and reunited with his parents.

(New Orleans Police Department video)

Through investigation, police determined that the white Charger was stolen earlier in the day around 3:30 am from the 1200 block of Tulane. Police have not identified the suspects in the case and request help and ask anyone with information to contact them by calling Third District Police.

On Friday, Crimestoppers upped the reward to $3,000 to catch the suspect or suspects involved.

“Our message today is simple: zero tolerance. First off, if you’re the person who committed the crime, we are calling it a car theft. I am going to assume you didn’t know that infant was in the car. I’m going to tell you to do the right thing and turn yourself in. As a parent, as a grandmother, this is horrifying,” said Darlene Cusanza, president of Crimestoppers.