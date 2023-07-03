(NEXSTAR) – With Independence Day upon us, you’re likely attending parades, celebrations, camping trips, firework shows, or countless other July 4-related gatherings. If you’re looking for a quick snack, extra sunscreen, or that one item that’s essential for your cookout, here’s a look at how many national stores and restaurants will be operating for the holiday.

It’s important to note that some locations may have different hours. Before traveling to any store or restaurant on the list, it may be best to call ahead.

Stores

Aldi: The grocery chain will close early on July 4, with stores closing their doors at 4 p.m. You can check your store’s hours here.

Big Lots: Stores will be open, but hours may vary. You can find yours here.

Costco: The wholesale club will be closed on July 4.

CVS: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be operating under limited hours. You can check your location’s hours here.

Dollar General: The dollar store chain will be open for regular hours on July 4, a representative tells Nexstar.

Kroger: The Kroger family of stores will be open for their regular hours on Independence Day.

Sam’s Club: Locations will be open with limited hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.

Target: You’ll still be able to make a Target run on July 4, as stores will be open during their normal hours.

Trader Joe’s: If you forgot to grab Cheese Crunchies or some Truffle Cheese, you’re in luck: Trader Joe’s will be open until 5 p.m. on Independence Day.

Walgreens: While stores will be open, pharmacies may be closed or operating under limited hours. You can check your store’s hours online or call ahead.

Walmart: Stores will be open, and you can find local hours here.

Wegmans: While stores will be open, pharmacies may have limited hours. You can check the hours of your Wegmans pharmacy here.

Whole Foods: Need one last item? A representative tells Nexstar stores will be open but hours may vary. You can check your location’s hours here.

Restaurants

Most restaurant chains in your area will be open on July 4 but, because many are franchised, hours may be limited and vary by location. You can check your restaurant’s hours online or via their mobile apps, representatives tell Nexstar.

Restaurants operating on July 4 include the following:

Applebee’s

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Culver’s

Dairy Queen

Denny’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’

Firehouse Subs

Golden Corral

IHOP

Jersey Mike’s

KFC

McDonald’s

Noodle’s

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Pizza Hut

Popeyes

Qdoba

Red Lobster

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sonic

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Wendy’s

Waffle House

Raising Cane’s will, however, be closed for the holiday, according to the company’s website.

If you don’t see your store or restaurant listed above, that doesn’t mean they aren’t open for the holiday. You can always call ahead or check the location’s hours online.

And if you’re traveling on the roads like millions of other Americans are expected to, most gas stations and convenience stores will also be open.