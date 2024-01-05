MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WGN-TV/NEXSTAR) — In case you or someone you know wasn’t one of the lucky few who snagged one of the coveted Stanley cups recently released in Target stores, be careful when you’re looking around for other options to find one.

Earlier this week, the “Winter Pink” Stanley x Starbucks tumblers, sold exclusively at Target, caused a frenzy that had the insulated cups flying off the shelves. Videos of the events went viral, likely causing even more interest and demand for the insulated Stanley-brand cups.

The “Quenchers,” which are hugely popular on TikTok and Instagram, come in several sizes and colors, and their popularity has led to them becoming something of a status symbol or lifestyle brand — especially on what’s known as #watertok. Tumbler mania has hit Target stores particularly hard, since the stores recently released two limited-edition Stanley tumblers: the aforementioned Stanley x Starbucks collaboration cups, in addition to exclusive “Cosmo Pink” and “Target Red” editions for Valentine’s Day.

Both cup drops were in limited quantities and sold out instantly — and those who still want one may be out of luck. Neither the Valentine’s Day cups nor the Starbucks collaboration cups will be coming back.

“We are seeing an enthusiastic response to the limited-edition, pink Starbucks x Stanley Quencher (40 fl. oz.) available at Target stores in the U.S. for a limited time, while supplies last,” a Starbucks representative wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar earlier this week. “It will not be restocked.”

With many more Stanley fans still hoping to get one, police in Morton Grove, Illinois, are now warning shoppers who are looking to buy Stanley cups online: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“Beware of tricky websites using the brand’s popularity. Shady websites pretending to offer discounts on Stanley cups have been found to be scamming shoppers. If you purchase a cup through a shady website, your personal information may be compromised and your money…gone,” the department stated in a post on Facebook.

The police department shared the following tips to avoid online scams:

Only make purchases through verified, trusted sellers

Watch out for imitation websites

Be cautious about social media ads

Check out a businesses’ social media feed, website and read reviews

Scams involving alleged official Stanley cups are now so common that the Better Business Bureau even has a resource page. The bureau warns consumers not to be fooled just because an ad shows up on a reputable website, like major social media sites. Just because it appears in your feed doesn’t mean it is coming from a verified seller.

And if all else fails, you can always drink out of the glasses already in your cabinet! Stay hydrated and vigilant.