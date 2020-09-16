Louisville to pay $12 million settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting

FILE – This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. A group of about 50 demonstrators who’ve been demanding justice for Taylor for months, have become like family. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — A historic civil suit settlement announced today in connection to the police-shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announcing the city will pay $12 million dollars to the Taylor family.

City officials joined today by the attorneys representing the family. In addition to the historic monetary payment, significant police reforms were also announced, including:

giving officers incentives to live in the communities in which they police; increased random drug testing; mandating that Commanders must approve all warrants before seeking judicial approval.



Taylor was killed in March when Louisville police officers executed a no-knock warrant in the middle of the night. Taylor’s boyfriend fired at officers, who returned fire – killing Taylor, 26. No charges have been filed in her death.



Family attorney Ben Crump says this is only one step in a long process. He is calling for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be arrested this week. He wants them charged with at least second-degree murder.



Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, also spoke at today’s press conference.

“As significant as today is, it is only the beginning of getting full justice for Breonna,” said Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother. “It’s time to move forward with the criminal charges because she deserves that and much more.”

Palmer also called for the officers involved in her daughter’s death to be arrested. She asked that the public continue to say her daughter’s name.

Mayor Fischer says today’s announced settlement doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing on the part of the city of Louisville but did say it will be accompanied by reforms of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“I’m deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna’s death,” Fischer said. “My administration is not waiting to move ahead with needed reforms to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again.”



The investigation by the Commonwealth’s Attorney General and the FBI is ongoing.