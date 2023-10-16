FLEMINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Deputies arrested a man in Taylor County after he allegedly let a 12-year-old drive him to the dollar store.

On Oct. 11, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the Dollar General in Flemington on Veteran’s Memorial Highway, according to a criminal complaint.

Clayton McCune

Deputies were advised that there “was a 9-10 year old driver driving a male around and that he was all over the roadway,” and that the man, identified later as Clayton McCune, 51, of Galloway “seemed to be impaired,” deputies said.

Deputies said that a worker at the Dollar General received a call from a customer who said the vehicle “almost hit them, as well.” When deputies arrived, McCune was driving the vehicle and attempting to exit the parking lot of the store, according to the complaint.

After deputies ordered McCune out of the vehicle, he admitted that “he did in fact allow [the 12 year old] to drive,” and during a Mirandized statement, McCune said that the child drove “from the old Flemington High School which is approximately 1-2 miles away from the store,” deputies said.

McCune has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000.