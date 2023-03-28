GHENT, WV (WVNS) — United States Senator Manchin (D-WV) announces $1 million for 13 West Virginia projects for the Appalachian Regional Commission.

According to Manchin, he announced on March 28 that $1,072,505 from the ARC will be given to 13 West Virginia projects. 11 of these will be dedicated to increasing staffing and strengthening administrative capacities for Local Development Districts, while the other two will go to non-profit organizations in the state. Two of these 13 projects will affect Southern West Virginia (Region one and four).

Region one will affect McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties, and the commission for this region will be worth $109, 546.

Region four will affect Fayette, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas Counties, and the commission for this region will be worth $97,784.