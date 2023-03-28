GHENT, WV (WVNS) — United States Senator Manchin (D-WV) announces $1 million for 13 West Virginia projects for the Appalachian Regional Commission.
According to Manchin, he announced on March 28 that $1,072,505 from the ARC will be given to 13 West Virginia projects. 11 of these will be dedicated to increasing staffing and strengthening administrative capacities for Local Development Districts, while the other two will go to non-profit organizations in the state. Two of these 13 projects will affect Southern West Virginia (Region one and four).
Region one will affect McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties, and the commission for this region will be worth $109, 546.
Region four will affect Fayette, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas Counties, and the commission for this region will be worth $97,784.
The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for West Virginia and the entire region. The funding announced today will help increase staffing and bolster administrative capabilities for eleven local districts and two non-profits across our great state. Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for the Mountain State. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to boost economic growth across Appalachia.United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)