TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Marnie Schulenburg, a soap actress who played the character Alison Stewart on CBS’ “As the World Turns,” died Tuesday from complications of metastatic breast cancer, a representative confirmed to Variety. She was 37.

Schulenburg’s death was also confirmed by her husband, actor Zack Robidas, who is best known for his roles in “Sorry for Your Loss” and “Succession.”

“Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s ass every day since diagnosis,” Robidas wrote in a post on Facebook. “She is incredible. We chose to attack her diagnosis with blind optimism. We only talked about the future and continued moving forward. I don’t know if this was right but it’s all we knew how to do.”

Schulenberg began her soap opera run in 2007, taking over the role of Alison Stewart after Jessica Dumphy left the show in 2005. Her stint as Stewart lasted until the show was canceled in 2010.

Schulenberg also appeared on the revival of the ABC soap opera “One Life to Live,” and the meta soap opera “Tainted Dreams.”

Her other TV credits include appearances in shows such as “Fringe,” “Army Wives,” “Blue Bloods,” “Manhattan Love Story,” “Elementary,” “The Good Fight” and “Divorce.” She was also set to appear in the upcoming third season of Showtime’s “City on the Hill,” starring Kevin Bacon.

Her rep, Kyle Luker, told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline that Schulenburg died in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

Schulenburg is survived by Robidas and their daughter.