McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry returning to their menu

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — McDonald’s announced today, February 9, 2022, they will be returning the customer favorite Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to their menu nationwide on February 21st!

McDonald’s has been serving the creamy, vanilla shake for over 50 years and for some it’s a sign winter will be ending sooner than later. Returning with the classic Shamrock Shake is the newer Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, first introduced on the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary in 2020.

Along with its return, McDonald’s also revealed the hex code for the iconic, minty color the Shamrock Shake has. A hex code is a hexadecimal way to represent a color in RGB format by combining three values – the amounts of red, green and blue in a particular shade of color. Some McDonald’s fans wear green to show their excitement for the annual drink and now with the hex code, #cbf2ac, McDonald’s is asking its customers to post how they show their support in their #ShamrockShakeSZN social media campaign.

For more info visit McDonald’s website, Twitter, or Facebook.