(NewsNation) — Mega Millions, one of two multi-state lotteries played in the U.S., is the latest to spark jackpot fever in its players, with a drawing Friday for an estimated $630 million, with a cash option of $359.7 million.

There were no winners of the big prize in Tuesday night’s drawing. The numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37 and 70 with a Mega Ball of 25.

The last winner in the game came on April 15, making this 28 drawings without a winner. There were four tickets bought that matched the five regular numbers for a $1 million prize Tuesday bought in North Carolina, Arizona, California and New Hampshire.

In late January, California resident Kristine Wellenstein matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win $426 million. Her win concluded a sequence that began in October 2021, according to Mega Millions.

While $630 million is no small change, it’s nothing compared to the record Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion won by one ticket in South Carolina in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.