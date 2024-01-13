MGD Hoops Edition is back for WVU’s final home matchup with the Texas Longhorns.

UT comes to Morgantown for the 12th and final time as a member of the Big 12 Conference on Saturday.

On this episode of Mountaineer Gameday:

A break down of West Virginia and Texas.

An interview with WVU Sports Hall of Famer Warren Baker.

Josh Eilert’s take on the Longhorns’ size, Pat Suemnick’s development and more.

A look across the Big 12 Conference slate and statistical leaders.

Preview of the WVU women’s basketball team’s Big 12 matchup with UCF.

MGD Hoops edition airs every Saturday at 10 a.m. on WBOY (Clarksburg-Fairmont-Morgantown), WOWK (Charleston-Huntington), WTRF (Wheeling-Steubenville), and WVNS (Beckley-Bluefield) and at 10:30 a.m. on SportsNet Pittsburgh.