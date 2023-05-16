Law enforcement vehicles at the perimeter of a mass shooting scene in Farmington, NM on May 15, 2023 | Image: KRQE News 13

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are expected to release more information Tuesday about a mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico where four people were killed, including the shooter, and at least six others were wounded. Farmington Police says the department will hold a news conference on the shooting investigation Tuesday afternoon.

In a video release posted to Facebook Monday night, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe say an 18-year-old man was behind the shooting Monday on N. Dustin near Ute Street, starting around 10:57 a.m. The suspect’s name has not been released as of Tuesday morning.

Police say it was roughly 8 minutes between the first 911 call and the suspect being killed by responding officers. In that time, police say the suspect fired shots from at least three weapons including an “AR-style rifle,” killing three people. At least six others were wounded, including two police officers.

A wounded New Mexico State Police officer drove himself to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. A Farmington Police officer who was also wounded has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Chief Hebbe says the suspect “roamed” up to a quarter-mile during the shooting, firing at six houses and three cars. Hebbe says so far, investigators believe the shooting was “purely random,” with “no schools, no churches, no individuals targeted.”

“The event is difficult to understand,” Chief Hebbe said. “We are doing the best that we can [to] piece through [evidence], talk with family members of the suspect, piece through what was going on, look through the evidence to figure out what the motivation was.”

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.