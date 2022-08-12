First responders on scene of an aircraft incident. (WBOY image)

METZ, WV (WBOY) – Officials are investigating an aircraft that crashed on Thursday, August 12, 2022 in Marion County.

According to 911 officials, it happened just after 7:00 p.m., when a small plane crashed near the community of Metz, just north of Mannington.

(WBOY image)

(WBOY image)

(WBOY image)

First responders on scene of an aircraft incident. (WBOY image)

Information from the Marion County 911 Center shows there was a medical examiner called to the scene. There is no official word on the number of casualties at this time.

No other official information, including where the aircraft came from, where it was headed, or the number of people on board has been released at this time.