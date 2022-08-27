MIAMI (WFLA) — The OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend is back in Florida, this time behind bars.

Miami-Dade jail records showed that 26-year-old Courtney Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor, was booked into jail Friday afternoon after being extradited back to Florida from Hawaii.

Clenney is accused of stabbing her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami on April 3, according to authorities.

Obumseli would later die after being taken to a trauma center.

Charges were not immediately filed, according to NewsNation. But police in Miami-Dade County eventually issued an arrest warrant for Clenney, for the offense of murder in the second degree with a deadly weapon, Nexstar’s KHON reported.

Police said Clenney was arrested “without incident at an undisclosed location” in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii, on Aug. 10 — four months after Obumseli’s death. She was initially being held at the East Hawai’i Detention Center.

Clenney and her attorney had originally said she threw a knife at her ex-boyfriend in self-defense after he tried to choke her, but authorities said a medical examination found Obumseli’s injuries to be too severe for that to be the case. Instead, they believed his wound was caused by a downward strike with a knife.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle also said Obumseli was heard in a 911 call saying he was dying and losing feeling in his arm while Clenney was heard saying. “I’m so sorry, baby.”

As of Saturday, Clenney remained in jail without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.