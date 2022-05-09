BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On May 4, 2022, dispatchers with Braxton County 911 received a report of a body found on Salt Lick Road in Braxton County, West Virginia. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) were called to the scene and confirmed the report.

An initial investigation by troopers and medical examiners revealed the man was 18-year-old Isaac Kevin James Canterbury from the St. Albans area of West Virginia.

The Sutton Detachment of the WVSP identified persons of interest. They are also collecting and processing evidence from the scene and other locations.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case should contact the WVSP’s Sutton Detachment at (304) 765-2101.