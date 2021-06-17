President Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: People participate in a march in Brooklyn for both Black Lives Matter and to commemorate the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth on June 19, 2020 in New York City. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. As the nation comes to terms from a number of recent killings of black Americans by police, Juneteenth is being celebrated and recognized throughout the country in marches, memorials and services. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden Thursday is expected to sign a bill which would make Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.

The House voted 415-14 Wednesday to make Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday. All dissenting votes were from Republicans. The Senate passed the bill a day earlier under a unanimous consent agreement, which speeds up the process for considering legislation.

Under the legislation, the federal holiday would be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day. Once signed, it will be the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

The president is expected to deliver remarks on the bill at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Several states over the last several years have adopted Juneteenth as a statewide holiday. The vast majority recognize it as a holiday or have an official observance of the day, and most states hold celebrations. Juneteenth is a paid holiday for state employees in Texas, New York, Virginia and Washington.

Some Republican lawmakers opposed the effort. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., said creating the federal holiday was an effort to celebrate “identity politics.”

“Since I believe in treating everyone equally, regardless of race, and that we should be focused on what unites us rather than our differences, I will vote no,” he said in a press release.

But supporters say it’s an important mark of progress in race relations in the U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., said she viewed Juneteenth as a commemoration rather than a celebration because it represented something that was delayed in happening.

“It also reminds me of what we don’t have today,” she said. “And that is full access to justice, freedom and equality. All these are often in short supply as it relates to the Black community.”