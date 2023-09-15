NEW YORK (WPIX) – A “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States and Mexico next month, according to NASA.

On Oct. 14, the annular solar eclipse will be visible in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas, as well as some parts of California, Idaho, Colorado and Arizona, NASA predicted.

During the eclipse, the sun appears as a “ring of fire” in the sky.

The stunning event occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth while it’s at its farthest point from the planet, causing a black circle and red fiery rim, according to NASA.

The annular eclipse will continue on to Central America before ending off the coast of Natal, Brazil, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Next year, a total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8, 2024. That eclipse will pass through the Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey areas.

During a total solar eclipse, the sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.