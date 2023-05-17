WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– United States Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) are teaming up with other Senators to invest in modernizing the Marine Corps.

According to Senator Kaine, the investment is inspired by better preparing the Marines’ Force Design initiatives. Force Design requires the Corps to engage in foundational change in its mission focus. Creating shifting from three decades of sustained land operations to a naval expeditionary force. The Corps has made progress in modernization, such as becoming more adaptable to maritime spaces, increasing adaptability/flexibility, and investing in new technology.

The bi-partisan group of Senators also stressed importance of meeting required 31-minimum fleet of amphibious ships.

“As Members of Congress, we ask for a definable, applicable, and deliverable vision from our Armed Forces to get after the pacing threat while maintaining our stewardship of the taxpayer funding we’ve been entrusted with. The Marine Corps has delivered. It is now time for us to deliver and provide the support necessary to accelerate the Marine Corps’ full vision of Force Design. We cannot ask our Marines to stand toe-to-toe with our Nation’s adversaries without first standing behind them… Additionally, these capabilities cannot be successfully deployed without the expedited implementation of a 31-minimum fleet of amphibious ships and the Landing Ship Medium.” Members stated in a letter to appropriators

With Kaine and Manchin in signing the letter were senators Mike Rounds (SD-R), Angus King (ME-I), Roger Wicker (MS-R), Richard Blumenthal (CT-D), Thom Tillis (NC-R), Mazie K. Hirono (HI-D), Tommy Tuberville (AL-R), and Mark Kelly (AZ-D), as well as U.S. Representatives Jared Golden (ME-D-02), Mike Gallagher (WI-R-08), Seth Moulton (MA-D-06), Michael Turner (OH-R-10), Rob Wittman (VA-R-01) and Trent Kelly (MS-R-1).

The full text of the letter can be found here.