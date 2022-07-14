KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Fans of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” will have something else to obsess over while waiting as the cast films the fifth season: Netflix has commissioned a massive crop circle located somewhere in an Indiana cornfield.

The crop art features the character of Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, and depicts him throwing up devil horns while wearing his Hellfire Club shirt. It includes the message, “Eddie Munson 4 Ever.”

Stan Herd of Lawrence, Kansas, created the crop art for he streaming platform with the help of his art director and son. It took them about 10 days to create.

“We worked with some great locals and an amazing farm couple,” Herd said.

Herd has worked to create all kinds of memorable crop art across the country.

In the Kansas City area, his works include Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in a field near Lawrence; NASA Astronaut Stephanie Wilson and John Lewis in Atlanta; and even a tribute to the State of Kansas in 2005.

Herd also paints murals, as well as with oils and other mediums.

Netflix and “Stranger Things” tweeted a tribute video to Munson, which included footage of the crop circle set to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets,” a song Munson played as the character worked to fight Vecna’s demobats and save his friends in the show’s fourth season.

The Duffer Brothers have confirmed “Stranger Things” will return for Season 5, but it may not be available to stream until late 2024 or early 2025.