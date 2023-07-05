(KTLA) – Taylor Swift and the New York City Department of Sanitation appear to have some bad blood.

The “Blank Space” singer is reportedly facing over $3,000 in fines for not properly disposing of trash outside of her New York City apartment, according to the New York Post.

The outlet cited city records, which reportedly showed Swift has racked up 32 tickets for not keeping the sidewalks in front of her Tribeca home clean.

According to the fines, the garbage included “piles of newspapers, bottles and cardboard; napkins and wrappers; and ‘scattered ashtray contents’ and a cigarette carton.”

“It’s probably the fans waiting for her and smoking while they’re bored,” 33-year-old Christine O’Connor told the Post. “She doesn’t even smoke!”

Swift’s sanitation tickets are reportedly the highest of any buildings on the block. She was able to erase $200 in penalties after disputing the fines.

Fans claim the singer is being targeted, but she’s been receiving the tickets for about five years now.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment.

Swift first moved to the three-story townhouse in October 2017.

As of March, 2023, Swift’s real estate portfolio was valued at $150 million, according to The Wall Street Journal, with properties in Tennessee, California, New York and other states.

Swift owns a total of four residences in two adjacent buildings, which, combined, were worth an estimated $47 million back in 2018, according to reports. She owns three units in one building on Franklin Street, including a top-floor, 8,000-square-foot penthouse that she purchased in 2014 from “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, the Post and real estate site 6sqft.com reported.

She is currently on a nationwide tour that sparked backlash for Ticketmaster last fall. Later this year, Swift will embark on the international leg of her Eras Tour.