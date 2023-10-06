(KOIN/NEXSTAR) – Are you one of the 340 million Americans who eats food from time to time?

Oh, good! You’ll want to take a look at this new WalletHub study.

WalletHub, the personal finance website, has ranked over 180 of America’s most populous cities in order of “foodie-friendliness” based on a smorgasbord of metrics related to accessibility, diversity and quality. Each city was also graded on the overall affordability of its dining options and groceries, to present a list that highlights not just the tastiest but also the cheapest “Foodie Cities in America,” according to WalletHub.

At the top of the list, perhaps surprisingly, is Orlando, Florida, which ranked high in terms of accessibility, diversity, and quality thanks to its large number of well-reviewed restaurants, ice cream parlors, coffee shops and specialty food stores. The city, however, did not score so high in terms of affordability (ranking #108 out of 182 total cities studied), bringing its weighted average score down to 69.38 out of a possible 100.

Still, Orlando’s score was high enough to edge out the other foodie-friendly cities such as Portland, Oregon (which earned a score of 68.19); Sacramento (67.62); Miami (66.92); and San Francisco (66.03). Tampa, San Diego, Las Vegas, Austin and Seattle rounded out WalletHub’s top 10 “Foodie Cities” ranking.

The 10 best ‘Foodie Cities,’ according to WalletHub:

Ranking City Score 1 Orlando, Florida 69.38 2 Portland, Oregon 68.19 3 Sacramento, California 67.62 4 Miami, Florida 66.92 5 San Francisco, California 66.03 6 Tampa, Florida 64.84 7 San Diego, California 63.90 8 Las Vegas, Nevada 63.66 9 Austin, Texas 63.27 10 Seattle, Washington 62.17

Cities on the lower end of the rankings, meanwhile, generally fared poorly in all categories. Pearl City, Hawaii, ranked dead last in affordability (at #182) and not much better for accessibility, diversity and quality (#178), giving it a weighted average score of 25.24 — and putting it at the bottom of the list.

The 10 worst ‘Foodie Cities,’ according to WalletHub:

Ranking City Score 182 Pearl City, Hawaii 25.24 181 Shreveport, Louisiana 31.37 180 Nampa, Idaho 32.18 179 West Valley City, Utah 32.56 178 Montgomery, Alabama 33.05 177 Mobile, Alabama 33.47 176 Moreno Valley, California 33.72 175 Jackson, Mississippi 34.79 174 Fontana, California 35.05 173 Augusta, Georgia 35.47

When compiling this year’s “Foodie Cities” rankings, WalletHub sought to include metro areas in every U.S. state. The 182 ranked cities include the 150 most populous cities in the country; an additional 32 were included to ensure the list reflected at least two of the most populous municipalities in each state. (For instance, Wyoming has two entries on the list, despite not having any cities among the 150 most populous in the country.)

A full list of the entire 2023 rankings can be found at WalletHub.com.