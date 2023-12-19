GHENT, WV (WVNS) – The United States Postal Service just announced their holiday hours and services.

They announced all branches will be closed in observance of Christmas & New Year’s Day. This affects all postal services, including retail services, mail delivery, and blue collection boxes.

This year, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will operate under normal hours. There are also no plans for limited hours on December 23rd or December 30th.

The postal service encourages customers to always check their local post office for hours leading up to Christmas.