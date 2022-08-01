Update 8/1/22 7:05 p.m.: The tornado warning for Pocahontas County has been dropped.

Update: 8/1/22 7:00 p.m.: The National Weather Service has added western Pocahontas County to the warning expiring at 7:15 p.m. Those in the affected areas are warned to take cover.

Update 8/1/22 6:45 p.m.: The National Weather Service has extended the tornado warning until 7:15 p.m.

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a tornado warning for north central Nicholas County, southeastern Braxton County, and west central Webster County until 6:45 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022.

According to the NWS the storm could produce strong winds and half-dollar-sized hail.

Folks are asked to take cover and remain indoors in a safe location.