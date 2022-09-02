(The Hill) – Justice Department records unsealed on Friday offer new details about the volume of documents former President Trump stored in his personal office at Mar-a-Lago, as well as other items seized during the search of his Florida home.

The filing underscores just how many presidential records Trump was storing at his home and offers a breakdown of the more than 100 classified documents the Justice Department says it recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

FBI agents found 43 empty folders with classified banners in Trump’s personal office as well as another 28 empty folders that were labeled “return to staff secretary/military aide,” according to the inventory.

The records were unsealed Friday by order of a federal judge who is reviewing a request from Trump to appoint a third-party special master to review the evidence seized, including a motion to block the FBI’s investigation during that review.

The inventory offers few new details about the classified materials themselves stored at Mar-a-Lago, but it does shed light on the extent classified materials were intermixed with Trump’s personal belongings.

A brief filed by the government just before midnight Tuesday indicated they found three classified records within Trump’s very own desk.

But the Friday inventory details in broad strokes the others that were found within his office: three documents marked confidential, 17 documents marked secret, and seven documents marked top secret.

Their location in Trump’s office could be significant to the Justice Department investigation, particularly after they alleged earlier this week that items were “likely concealed and removed.”

Storage in Trump’s personal office, rather than the storage room at Mar-a-Lago, could undercut potential claims that staff were unaware of the extent classified materials were stored on the property.

Earlier review of items seized indicates some of the items recovered were stored alongside Trump’s passports.

In a filing accompanying the latest inventory, DOJ noted that “all evidence – including the nature and manner in which they were stored” will inform their investigation.