CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Family, friends and classmates gathered at the Chesapeake Walmart parking lot in memory of the youngest victim of Tuesday night’s mass shooting, 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez.

Yellow tape and Virginia State Police lined the perimeter as dozens stood in prayer, all holding white star balloons.

A GoFundMe created by Chavez’s family says he was an 11th grade honors student who just learned how to drive and was excited about his first job at Walmart.

His family and community says they are heartbroken.

The group stood by a tree closest to the store’s front entrance and recited Hail Mary on the rosary, the prayer serving as an act of comfort in a time of immense tragedy.

“This holy rosary will heal, for that soul, this close to our community,” recited a member of the community in Spanish.

There will be community-wide vigil held by the City of Chesapeake on Monday, November 28 at 6 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park.