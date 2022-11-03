GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The last few years have caused issues that are still surfacing including rising inflation prices, but Walmart announced their plan to help families this Thanksgiving season on November 3, 2022.

For Thanksgiving 2022, Walmart is removing inflation prices on an entire basket containing traditional Thanksgiving items. All of the basics like turkey, ham, potatoes, ready-to-heat mac and cheese, and pumpkin pie will be included. The price of the basket will not reflect the current inflation prices of groceries.

Walmart made significant investments on top of their everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price. The baskets are currently rolling out across all Walmart locations and will be available through December 26, 2022.

To shop the baskets online, or for more information, visit Walmart’s website.