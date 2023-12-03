(KSWB) — With colder weather comes an increased desire to cozy up at home with popcorn and a movie.
There’s good news for those looking to watch modern flicks or those eager to delve into a television series: Netflix is releasing a new wave of streaming content this month.
From holiday-themed baking shows to documentaries and additional seasons of some series favorites, here’s a look at “Netflix and chill” options for the start of the winter season:
Available Dec. 1
- “May December” – Netflix Film
- “Sweet Home” Season 2 – Netflix Series
- “Basketball Wives” Seasons 3-4
- “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
- “Big Brother” Seasons 6 and 17
- “Birds of Prey” (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- “Black Swan”
- “Blockers”
- “Boyz n the Hood”
- “Burlesque”
- “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” Season 1
- “Holey Moley” Seasons 1-2
- “Insidious”
- “L.A. Confidential”
- “Man of Steel”
- “The Meg”
- “Neighbors”
- “Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems” Season 1
- “Shazam!”
- “She’s All That”
- “She’s the Man”
- “Suicide Squad”
- “Taken”
- “Taken 2”
- “The Suicide Squad”
- “Wonder Woman”
- “Wonder Woman 1984”
Available Dec. 3
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Welcome to Samdal-ri” – Netflix Series
Available Dec. 4
- “Dew Drop Diaries” Season 2 – Netflix Family
Available Dec. 5
- “Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal” – Netflix Comedy
- “Top Chef” Seasons 6 and 15
Available Dec. 6
- “Blood Coast” – Netflix Series
- “Christmas as Usual” – Netflix Film
Available Dec. 7
- “Analog Squad” – Netflix Series
- “The Archies” – Netflix Film
- “Hilda” Season 3 – Netflix Family
- “I Hate Christmas” Season 2 – Netflix Series
- “High Tides” – Netflix Series
- “My Life With the Walter Boys” – Netflix Series
- “NAGA” – Netflix Film
- “World War II: From the Frontlines” – Netflix Documentary
Available Dec. 8
- “Blood Vessel” – Netflix Film
- “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 6 – Netflix Series
- “Leave the World Behind” – Netflix Film
- “Women on the Edge” – Netflix Film
Available Dec. 9
- “Love and Monsters”
Available Dec. 12
- “Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” – Netflix Documentary
- “Single’s Inferno” Season 3 – Netflix Series
- “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” – Netflix Documentary
Available Dec. 13
- “1670” – Netflix Series
- “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” Season 5 – Netflix Series
- “Holiday in the Vineyards”
- “The Influencer” – Netflix Series
- “Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza” – Netflix Documentary
Available Dec. 14
- “As the Crow Flies” Season 2 – Netflix Series
- “The Crown” Season 6, Part 2 – Netflix Series
- “Married at First Sight” Season 14
- “Yu Yu Hakusho” – Netflix Series
Available Dec. 15
- “Carol & The End of The World” – Netflix Series
- “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” – Netflix Film
- “Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist” – Netflix Documentary
- “Familia” – Netflix Film
- “The Hills” Seasons 3-4
- “Yoh’ Christmas” – Netflix Series
Available Dec. 18
- “Mush-Mush and the Mushables”
Available Dec. 19
- “Project Runway” Season 17
- “Trevor Noah: Where Was I” – Netflix Comedy
Available Dec. 20
- “Cindy la Regia: The High School Years” – Netflix Series
- “Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar” – Netflix Series
- “Maestro” – Netflix Film
- “Taming of the Shrewd 2” – Netflix Film
Available Dec. 21
- “Flipping Out” Seasons 4-5
- “Like Flowers in Sand” – Netflix Series
- “Supa Team 4” Season 2 – Netflix Film
Available Dec. 22
- “Gyeongseong Creature” Season 1, Part 1 – Netflix Series
- “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” – Netflix Film
Available Dec. 24
- “A Vampire in the Family” – Netflix Film
- “The Manny” – Netflix Series
Available Dec. 25
- “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” – Netflix Comedy
- “Star Trek: Prodigy” Season 1
Available Dec. 26
- “Thank You, I’m Sorry” – Netflix Film
Available Dec. 27
- “Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare” – Netflix Documentary
Available Dec. 28
- “Pokémon Concierge” – Netflix Family
Available Dec. 29
- “Berlin” – Netflix Series
Available Dec. 31
- “Blippi Wonders” Season 3
- “The Millionaire Matchmaker” Seasons 3-4
Who’s ready for pajamas and snacks? There’s plenty of entertainment to be watched on Netflix this December.