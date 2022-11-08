GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Veterans Day is one small way we, as a country, honor those former active military that gave their all in their service. Sharing a meal with a veteran in your family is a great way to show your gratitude and these restaurants have free meals to help you stay in your budget this Veterans Day.

On November 11, 2022, the following restaurants offer a free meal, coffee, or even dessert with proof of military service.

Veterans Day Free Meals:

7-Eleven – Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

– Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app. Applebee’s – Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

– Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window. Bob Evans – Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only.

– Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only. Chili’s – Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

– Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only. Cracker Barrel – Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on November 11.

– Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on November 11. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11. Valid in-store, and online/app for carryout.

– Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11. Valid in-store, and online/app for carryout. Golden Corral – Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 14 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

– Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in. Little Caesars – Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. In-store only.

– Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. In-store only. Logan’s Roadhouse – Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations on November 11.

– Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations on November 11. Red Lobster – Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time.

– Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time. Shoney’s – Veterans and active-duty service members get a free All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar on November 11 until 11am. Dine-in only.

– Veterans and active-duty service members get a free All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar on November 11 until 11am. Dine-in only. Starbucks – As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

– As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee. Texas Roadhouse – Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

– Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from. Wendy’s – Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.

For more military discount information, visit military.com. Please contact your local establishment to confirm they are participating before arriving.