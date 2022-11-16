MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — On the eve of the 1-year anniversary of Memphis rap star Young Dolph’s death, a new song is letting people inside the mind of Justin Johnson, one of his accused killers.

Johnson, whose rap name is “Straight Drop”, released a song on YouTube titled “No Statements” last Thursday. The artwork says the song was recorded over the phone from inside 201 Poplar, the Shelby County Jail, and boasts the lyrics “Say I’m a rapper, the state say that I’m a paid killer.”

The song was dropped the same day Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced that a third murder suspect, 43-year-old Hernandez Govan, was indicted for ordering the hit on Young Dolph.

Johnson and Cornelius Smith were indicted in January and face multiple charges, including murder.

Johnson urges he has nothing to say with the words, “No statement got to be patient, might make it home before you blink,” seeming to suggest that he won’t cooperate with the investigation.

These are harsh words as Young Dolph’s family, friends, and fans continue to process his killing and search for answers.

Nexstar’s WREG asked rappers PaperRoute Woo and Snupe Bandz, two of Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire, about Johnson’s song.

“It seem like somebody giving up some statements. It can’t be no statements. Somebody constantly getting pulled in so somebody giving some statements up,” said PaperRoute Woo.

“They just rapping about it, somebody talking in real life,” said Snupe Bandz. “It’s just crazy but I don’t be thinking about that like I be trying to zone that out.”

The song “No Statements” was released less than a week after Johnson asked a judge to be transferred out of 201 Poplar due to safety concerns. Previously, it was reported that he was attacked in jail.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office sent WREG this statement:

“At this time, Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. is considering the request from Judge Lee Coffee regarding a possible transfer of detainee Justin Johnson to another facility. Johnson is currently being held in special management housing at the jail where safety is a primary focus.”

“What’s done in the dark gone come to the light so it’s all good,” said PaperRoute Woo “I’d want to be transferred too. You ain’t got no guns in jail, so you got to stand on all ten.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of the song and will now look into it. Johnson’s attorney told WREG he had no comment.