National Park Rangers gear up for Spring season

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– All is quiet on Saturday, March 20, 2021, as Mother Nature brings springtime to Southern West Virginia. Many people explored the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve at Grandview taking advantage of the view and the weather.

David Bieri is the district supervisor with the park. He said this is the time of year they start to see a lot more attraction.

“Spring is always, especially in the very beginning of spring it starts to get warmer out and all of the wildflowers start to pop out and people have been inside all winter long. That is certainly one of our busiest times of year,” Bieri said.

Bieri said many of the trails like Long Point or Endless Wall are usually crowded with people. He encouraged people to adventure out to one of the lesser used trials.

He said the best place to see the wildflowers start to pop up is on those trails less traveled.

“Get down in some of the places by the river. This time of year I really encourage people to get out on the trails that are down in the lower elevations along the river, that’s kinda of where we will see spring first. It’s a little warmer down along the river you’re a thousand feet below the Gorge and that is where the wildflowers will start popping out first,” Bieri continued.

Bieri also provided some tips for people who may be beginners when it comes to hiking.

“We have a variety of hikes trails in the park. There are over 100 miles of hiking trails at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. And some of them are easier than others. So if you have not been hiking so much in the past, I advise starting off with one of the easier hikes,” Bieri stated.

We are still in the middle of a pandemic, so masks will be required while heading into a building, like the visitors center. For more information you can visit their website.