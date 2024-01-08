GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — An open house meeting to discuss the project to remove excess structures and address maintenance needs for The National Park Service will be held on Thursday, January 8, 2024.

The National Park Service Public Meeting and Open House will be held at The Bank of Glen Jean.

The meeting will provide information on the project and will have exhibits on display with park staff on hand to answer any questions.

The project is in the proposal stages and suggestions are welcome as the park continues through the beginning planning process.

“After this, those comments will be considered and then we’ll be developing a draft of environmental assessment and then from there, we’ll have another meeting for the public so there will be an additional opportunity to comment as well.”

–Eve West, Chief of Interpretation and Visitor Services at The National Park Service

The meeting is from 3:30 P.M. until 5:30 P.M. at The Bank of Glen Jean, directly across the road from Park Headquarters.

The project is funding by The Great American Outdoors Act.