National Park Service offers videos of scenic views, activities of West Virginia’s parks

WEST VIRGINIA — Those wanting to take in those scenic views of national parks across the country can do so in the comfort of their own home.

Locally, the National Park Service has sight-seeing videos and series covering the New River Gorge National River, Gauley River National Recreation Area, and Bluestone National Scenic River.

As NPS Chief of Interpretation, Visitor Services, & Cultural Resources, Eve West, explained, you can hike the trails, go fly-fishing, and take on the roughest whitewater, even if you’re a rookie rafter.

“A lot of people — even if they do come to the park — they’re not going to go down on a class 5 rapid on the Gauley River,” West said. “Whether they do or don’t come, it’s a great way to explore the park.”

As of April 1, 2020, hiking trails and public river access are still open, but all campgrounds and restrooms are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

