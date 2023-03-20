CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A majority of people believe that over-the-counter medicines are safer than prescription medicines since a doctor does not have to write a prescription for them.

All medications, whether it be prescription, over-the-counter, herbals, and vitamins, they can all be dangerous if not taken correctly. Taking too much of any medication will not make you feel better faster.

The West Virginia Poison Center offers these over-the-counter medicine safety tips:

Keep all medication up, away, and out of sight of children and pets.

Keep all medication in their original containers.

Always read the label before taking or giving medication. This ensure the right medicine is being given, and double checks the dose.

Take only one medicine at a time with the same active ingredient.

For liquid medicine, always use a proper dosing device—never a kitchen spoon.

Remember, child-resistant packaging does not mean child-proof.

Keep all medication stored away from food and drink items.

Never call medicine candy.

Properly dispose of medication if it is no longer needed.

Have the West Virginia Poison Center number available. 1-800-222-1222

For more information, please call 1-800-222-1222. You can also visit www.wvpoisoncenter.org.