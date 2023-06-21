WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — A delegate group from Beckley was in Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. Senators and the Biden Administration regarding conditions at Southern Regional Jail on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The Beckley group, which is part of the National Poor People’s Campaign, and the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign, said too many people have died at Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County.

They allege state officials are not transparent with families and other citizens about what caused the deaths.

“And see, they think that because these people are dead, they have no voice,” said Elaina Hurley, who was among the Beckley residents who went the Capitol. “But see, there’s a voice in the living, and we’re the living, and we’re carrying that voice, the voices of those like Alvis Shrewsbury and Quantez Burks, and the others.”

Shrewsbury and Burks both died at Southern Regional Jail in 2022 under mysterious circumstances.

The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly launched a criminal investigation into Burks’ death. Shrewsbury’s family has asked U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to call for a federal investigation into Shrewsbury’s death.