National tests of Wireless Emergency Alerts set for August

(WVNS) — National tests of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts will be conducted next month.

The tests are being done by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) along with the FCC. According to weather.gov, they will assess the readiness to distribute an emergency message nationwide. The messages will go out on August 11, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. EDT and will state that this alert is just a test.

If there is a widespread weather event or emergency on this day, both tests will be postponed until Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. EDT.