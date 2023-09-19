UNION, WV (WVNS) – Get prepared to submit your ballots because today, September 19, is National Voter Registration Day.

National Voter Registration Day is a day that gives all citizens the opportunity to register to vote in elections.

Many high school students have just turned the legal age to participate in elections and will be participating for the first time this year.

Although all citizens of age have the right to vote, not all do.

Jeremy Meadows, County Clerk for Monroe County, says that voting builds the future — specifically, your future.

“Voting gets in who you want. Your voice is always heard. It’s always counted. You may not pick the winner, but it’s building your future. So, it’s very important for them to get out and vote because that is their future” said Meadows.

The process of voting is not just being registered, but actually getting out and participating in the process.

Around the country, millions participate in elections and to make their voice heard.

Meadows also spoke about the importance of voting and how it represents the identity of the United States.

“It is important to register, but it’s also important to also get out and vote. Registering and voting are very important. That’s your voice. That’s what our country is built on” said Meadows.

Meadows also mentioned that you can register either in person or online.