PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– National Wear Red Day fell on Friday, February 3, 2023, a day dedicated to showing support for women’s heart health.

All across the nation, people wear the color red to show this support since cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of women.

February is also American Heart Month, and members of WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital administrators say it is a great time to spread awareness.

Karen Bowling, President and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, stresses that National Wear Red Day is about showing solidarity in the community.

“Heart disease is one of the number one killers across our country, especially in women, and so this is an awareness campaign. It is to make sure that women out there know that we’re supporting them and they realize that, you know, heart disease is out there and they are certainly at risk,” said Bowling.

To learn more about heart disease prevention and find information on the signs of heart disease, contact your primary care provider or visit the American Heart Association and explore resources there.