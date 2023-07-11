Charleston, WV (WVNS) – The National Weather Service office in Charleston has a new place to call home.

Though it first opened in 2022, members of the media got the chance to come and explore the facility. The tour started with an introduction from lead meteorologist Kimberly Hoeppner.

It then moved to one of the tour’s major highlights — the “Science on a Sphere.” The room hosts a representation of the Earth; including real-time weather systems.

Jordan Ferrell, the Director of Communications with the West Virginia Regional Technology Park, believes the room can play an important part in scientific education.

“They’re learning how the Earth operates and they are seeing it in a real display of what the Earth looks like on a smaller scale. It’s really helpful and they can apply it,” Ferrell said.

The tour then gave attendees a look at the science behind forecasting the weather. Those going on the tour got the chance to look into the operation center at the office, including meeting the staff on-duty and watching how they forecast.

Levi Cornett is a general forecaster for The National Weather Service’s Charleston office. Cornett says that they are always trying to find new ways to improve the office.

“We call them focal points. We’ll have like a radar focal point and that’s their focus to improve the radar like DSS. That’s for our decision support and outreach. We’re always adding new focal points,” Cornett said.

The tour concluded with one last discussion with Hoeppner. She says the building will serve as an important step for the Charleston office to continue serving community; not only through weather forecasting, but also with educational outreach.

Hoeppner hopes the building will continue to serve the area as a model for STEM education.

“It is really awesome to have this great building and platform where we can bring people into conference rooms where we can educate the public. Whether it be young people or the other option being for groups already out there,” Hoeppner said.