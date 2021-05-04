FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters dies from injuries

Police cars are seen outside the CIA headquarters’s gate after an attempted intrusion earlier in the day in Langley, Virginia, on May 3, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

McLEAN, Va. (NewsNation Now) — An armed suspect is dead after at least one FBI agent opened fire outside CIA headquarters in Virginia, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon,” around 6 p.m. local time Monday, the FBI said in a statement.

The unidentified suspect was then taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident. The suspect has not been identified.

“The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene,’ the FBI said in a tweet. “As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time.”

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.