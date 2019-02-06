Local educators attend Marine Corps. workshop in Parris Island

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARRIS ISLAND, SC (WVNS) - Teachers, counselors, and administrators from the Ft. Lauderdale, Richmond, and Raleigh recruiting regions, endured a small portion of Recruit Training during the Marine Corps Educator's Workshop.

The four day, all expenses paid workshop is designed to bring educators and other influencers to Parris Island in order to understand the mission of the Marine Corps, so they can better inform their students interested in a Marine Corps career path.

For one Virginia Health and Physical Education teacher from Virginia, Connie Drago, containing her excitement about being in Parris Island was hard, since transforming herself into a Marine was something she had done years ago.

"I have not had the chance to get back to Parris Island since I graduated back in 1991," Drago said. "When our principal signed off, we were excited for the opportunity."

Drago and these educators are temporary recruits and live the life of a Marine. They get yelled at, have their strength tested in combat fitness tests, learn martial arts moves, and even repel from a 47 ft wall.

"We wanted to try and give maximum effort to everything they gave us the opportunity to do for the past couple of days, and experience everything that we could," Drago said. "In the back of our mind were like, 'we're not as young as some of us once were!'"

Aside from the physical training, these educators spoke face to face with Marines at various ranks and in multiple career fields, asking questions and learning about scholarship opportunities and benefits for their students who may want to consider a future with the Marine Corps.

For Independence High School Principal, Jim Weber, who joined the workshop from West Virginia, he is bringing back information to students who may want to do experience something they may not get to experience in the mountain state.

"I think for the kids that live in our area, if they were able to join the military, they're able to leave their towns, go see the world, and have educational opportunities that they wouldn't have otherwise," Weber said.