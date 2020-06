MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd's death was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

Derek Chauvin, 44, is also chargedwith third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 25 death. Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died after the white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.