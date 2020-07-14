Skip to content
Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners
National
Posted:
Jul 14, 2020 / 02:21 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2020 / 02:21 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners.
