United States Marines give educators and 59 News a first hand look at recruitment process

PARRIS ISLAND, SC (WVNS) - Only a few times a year, The United States Marine Corp opens the gates to its training base in Parris Island, South Carolina to civilians for a special workshop.

Teachers, advisors, and athletic directors from all across the East Coast attend the United States Marine Corp Educator's Workshop. Parris Island is where Marines are made. Recruits come to the training grounds for 13 weeks to prove themselves for the title.

With more than 5,000 enlisted recruiters around the country, Commanding Officer of the USMC Recruiting Station in Richmond, Maj. Charles Miller, explained that the Marines look for determined men and women who are willing to test their mental, moral, and physical qualities in order to join the elite force that protects our nation.

"We're just looking for people who are willing to work hard and who want to serve their country," Maj. Miller said. "People who want to develop as leaders and care about the people they serve with."

Once a week, new platoons of recruits enter the gates of Parris Island on a bus in the middle of the night. Drill instructors order them off the bus, straight onto yellow footprints, and teach them how to stand in formation.

After crossing the silver hatches, the transformation begins. First, you have to hand over all of your personal belongings. Then begins four distinct and very demanding phases that include drill training,

water survival, physical fitness, chemical warfare, and being taught first, and foremost, to be riflemen.

Finally, recruits endure a 54 hour crucible. The Crucible includes food and sleep deprivation, and more than 45 miles of marching. Once completed, recruits earn the Eagle, Globe and Anchors, which symbolizes that the journey to become a Marine has now reached a point where they have earned the title.

Eighteen-year-old recruit, Hunter McGhee from Chesterfield, VA, said that none the training is meant to be easy.

"It's always a challenge, either mentally or physically," McGhee said. "Physically from the training challenges that we have, and mentally from the drill instructors messing with you or doing stuff that drill instructors will do."

Drill Instructors ,like Sgt. Morgan Drinkard, act loud and intimidating on purpose, impressively pushing their platoons beyond reproach throughout the entire boot camp to show the recruits what holding the title of a Marine really takes.

"The way that we teach them here, is that it's not about yourself, it's never about you. It's all about the Marines and the recruits to the right and the left of you," Sgt. Drinkard said. "It's your job to be there to help them out, and you're only as strong as your weakest link. "

If you are interested in beginning your own journey to become a United States Marine, you can contact your local recruiting station.