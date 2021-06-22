Virginia hopes to remove time capsule along with Lee statue

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 31, 2017, file photo, the sun sets behind the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. In a state where Confederate monuments have stood for more than a century and have recently become a flashpoint in the national debate over racial injustice, Virginians remain about evenly divided on whether the statues should stay or go, according to a new poll. The poll conducted this month by Hampton University and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 46% support removal of Confederate statues and 42% oppose removal. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – If a court clears the way, the state of Virginia will not just remove a soaring statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the city of Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

It will also excavate a little-known piece of history from inside the massive monument’s base: a 134-year-old copper time capsule. Historical records and recent imaging tests suggest the capsule’s presence. Some have speculated that it contains a rare, valuable and historically significant photo of a deceased President Abraham Lincoln.

The carefully planned removal project is contingent on the resolution of two still-pending lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News