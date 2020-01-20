Breaking News
Navy seaman with ties to West Virginia honored by U.S. Navy

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A Texas native with ties to West Virginia is being honored by the United States Navy.

Dorie Miller served on the U.S.S. West Virginia during the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941. During the attacks, Miller fired a machine gun until it ran out of ammunition and he was forced to abandon ship.

At this time, African Americans were not allowed to operate the guns on the ships. Now, the Navy is naming an aircraft carrier after Miller in honor of his bravery.

Lewisburg Mayor, Beverly White, said it is great to hear that he is finally being recognized for all of his achievements.

“It’s probably a long time coming,” White said. “I think through the history books, people haven’t realized his importance during World War II.”

Dorie Miller was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross, the highest honor in the Navy.

This will be the first aircraft carrier named after an African American.

