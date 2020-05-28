NCAA council votes to extend recruiting dead period through July 31 for all sports

It’s going to be a while until coaches can speak with prospective recruits.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee has once again voted to extend the recruiting dead period, this time through July 31. The committee had originally voted to extend through June 30.

Division I Council Coordination Committee extends recruiting dead period: https://t.co/kxNibUf3B2 pic.twitter.com/0cRcTbrxQp — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 27, 2020

The recruiting dead period restricts coaches from having face-to-face contact with prospective recruits, whether that’s on campus (including camps), at their high school, or elsewhere. However, coaches may contact recruits through the mail or on the phone during the dead period.